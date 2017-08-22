Bourne: Sagamore Bridge Reopened After Serious Motor Vehicle Accident

The Sagamore Bridge was closed due to a serious accident.

Massachusetts State Police say the closure was due to a crash that took place earlier this morning involving four vehicles and a tractor trailer unit.

Bourne Police described the crash as a rollover motor vehicle accident.

At this time it is unknown how many people have been injured, but State Police say that “serious” injuries have been sustained.

Traffic on Route 3 South was being diverted to the Scenic Highway.

Traffic on Route 6 West to Sandwich Rd.

We are continuing to follow this story and provide you with more information as we receive it.

