Braintree: Police Officers Honored for Their Bravery During Motel 6 Shooting

Five Braintree Police Officers were recognized for their bravery at this week’s council hearing.

Hundreds packed into Braintree Town Hall to honor the five officers that were involved in a shoot out at the Motel 6 on May 6th.

The officers were serving a warrant when a suspect from a room at the motel shot at the officers — hitting officer Donald Delaney in the face.

Delaney is recovering from the shot and was there last night to receive special recognition for bravery alongside his colleagues.

Braintree Mayor Joe Sullivan says he appreciates everyone that helped that night:

Braintree resident Jeffery Burrell says he is proud of the town’s police department:

The five Braintree police officers recognized for bravery last night include Donald Delaney, John Hurley, Paul Hamilton, William Cushing Jr. and Ryan McHugh.

 

