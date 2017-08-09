Braintree: Police Warn of Recent Surge in Door-to-Door Scams

Police are warning residents of a recent surge of scammers going door to door claiming to be from the water and sewer department.

Tuesday morning, a resident on Washington Street in Braintree reported a white male carrying a tool bag knocked on their door and asked to come into the home to inspect the water line.

The homeowner didn’t allow the man into the home after he couldn’t provide proper identification.

Another resident on Shaw Street called and reported a similar incident.

Homeowners on Scammell Street in Quincy also reported a man claiming to be from the Water Department who convinced them to let him into the basement, he then told them he had to get tools from his truck and instead went upstairs, stole jewelry and left.

Police are reminding citizens that town employees will be driving town vehicles, wearing a uniform and have identification and to not allow anyone in your home that doesn’t display any of those things.

