Braintree: Working to Ban Recreational Pot Shops in Town

By
Christine James
Posted on August 2, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

The town of Braintree is working towards banning recreational marijuana shops in town.

Braintree Mayor, Joe Sullivan:

Sullivan says the town council only meets once in August, on the 15th, so he expects “early fall action” on this.

Sullivan says they’ll deal with the “medicinal piece” of the marijuana question at another time because they have until July of 2018 to work that out.

