Braintree: Working to Ban Recreational Pot Shops in Town

The town of Braintree is working towards banning recreational marijuana shops in town.

Braintree Mayor, Joe Sullivan:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/JOE-SULL-1-.mp3

Sullivan says the town council only meets once in August, on the 15th, so he expects “early fall action” on this.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/JOE-SULL-3-.mp3

Sullivan says they’ll deal with the “medicinal piece” of the marijuana question at another time because they have until July of 2018 to work that out.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising