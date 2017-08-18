Bridgewater: Explosion Seriously Injures One Person

One person suffered serious injuries after an explosion and fire on Scotland Boulevard in Bridgewater.

Bridgewater Fire Chief Thomas Levy said the explosion took place at the Fibertech building at 11:21 a.m.

“It was what appears to be an 1,100-degree oven that’s used in the manufacturing of product,” said Levy. “There was an explosion – a considerable explosion that occurred inside.”

Levy said Bridgewater Police and Fire responded to the scene along with Columbia Gas and National Grid. The injured person was transported to Boston Medical Center for trauma level 1 care with non-life threatening injuries.

“He’s very lucky. Even the first responders are very lucky. They went under very hazardous and dangerous conditions to effect the rescues,” said Levy. “I’m just glad that nobody else was injured. The outcome for this individual that was hurt, I hope and pray that he does well.”

Levy said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

