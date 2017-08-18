Bridgewater: One Person Injured After Floor Collapses at Just Desserts

One person was injured after falling through the floor at Just Deserts Bakery on Main Street.

Bridgewater Fire Chief Thomas Levy said the person was making a delivery around 9:15 this morning.

“The floor gave way and he fell approximately 10 feet into the basement,” said Levy. “He was subsequently rescued by members of Engine 3.”

Levy said the man was transported to the trauma center at South Shore Hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his legs and lower body.

“Older building, close to 100 years old,” said Levy. “It was a structural defect that will have to be addressed with the building owners, the building commissioner, and the inspection services.”

