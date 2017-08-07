Brockton: Crews Respond To Scrap Metal Fire

Brockton Fire officials are now reporting that a scrap metal fire has been extinguished.

The incident took place at the Spiegel Scrap Yard on N. Cary St. and involved a piece of metal that was reported to be 100 x 150 ft.

Motorists were being asked to avoid N. Cary St. between E. Ashland St. and Elliott St. as fire hoses were spread across the street.

Fire officials have not reported any injuries and an estimate on damages is not known at this time.

