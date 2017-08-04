Brockton: Jury Convicts Man of Manslaughter, in Connection with a Stabbing Death

A jury has convicted a Brockton man of manslaughter.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz says that 26-year-old Tyron Coney was found guilty of one count of Manslaughter in connection with the stabbing death of 22-year-old David A. Smith.

Brockton Police were called to North Main St. and Court St. on July 19, 2014 for a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival officers found Smith suffering from three separate stab wounds.

He was taken to Brockton Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation conducted by Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police lead investigators to Coney.

Cruz says it was discovered that Coney and Smith had problems in the past and had recently been involved in a physical altercation at Perkins Park.

Coney was sentenced to 8-12 years in State Prison, but was acquitted of one count each of Assault and Battery and Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon against a second victim in the case.

Another man 38-year-old Adrian Gonsalves was sentenced to 12-16 years in State Prison after he was convicted on one count of Voluntary Manslaughter in the stabbing of Smith.

