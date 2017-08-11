Brockton: Man Convicted on Gun Charges

A guilty verdict was handed down for a Brockton man facing gun charges.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office announced that 29-year-old Troy Harrigan was convicted following a three day trial where he was charged with three counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (to wit “Firearm”), one count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and one count of Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building.

The charges stem from an incident that took place on July 17, 2015, where Brockton Police responded to a shots fired call shortly after midnight.

The victims told officers they were sitting in a parked vehicle at the intersection of Carol Ave. and French Ave. waiting to pick up a friend.

A male approached the vehicle and placed his hand near his waistband.

They became scared and drove away from the scene the male pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the vehicle and fired two more shots into the air.

The car wasn’t hit and the victims weren’t harmed.

Police then went to Harrigan’s home where they found three spent 9mm shell casings.

He was also positively identified by the victims and placed under arrest.

Harrigan now faces a subsequent trial for enhanced penalties under the Armed Career Criminal statute in Brockton Superior Court.

That trial is scheduled for August 16 and Harrigan will be sentenced at the completion of that trial.

He is being held without bail until that date.

