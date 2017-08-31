Brockton: Man Held Without Bail at his Arraignment on Murder Charges

Authorities say a man who used a fireplace log to bludgeon his 72-year-old mother to death inside the West Bridgewater home they shared, was arraigned Wednesday on a murder charge in Brockton District Court and ordered held without bail. Police responded to a West Bridgewater home at about 6 PM Sunday where they found the victim suffering from “obvious signs of trauma.” She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities identified 34-year-old Danny Lopes Jr. as a suspect and he was arrested Monday morning in North Providence, Rhode Island. Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz identified the victim as Julia Fernandes. Lopes entered a not guilty pleas and is due back in court on September 27th.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising