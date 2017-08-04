Brockton: Multiple Candidates Submit Nomination Papers for Upcoming City Elections

Brockton could see as many as 51 candidates participating in the upcoming city elections.

John McGarry, Executive Director of City’s Elections Commission says candidates had until the end of the day on Tuesday to collect signatures and submit their nomination papers.

“There were many candidates scrambling until the last minute to get their 50 signatures, spending a lot of time banging on doors to qualify to get on the ballot,” said McGarry.

But the process doesn’t end there. In order to get on the ballot, the signatures need to be certified and the paperwork must be delivered.

“Candidates coming in, picking up their paperwork, and walking them across the hall to the city clerk’s office, that is the final step for these candidates,” said McGarry.

Candidates have until August 15 to deliver their nomination papers to the City Clerk’s Office. McGarry says there could be as many as six races on the city’s preliminary election ballot.

Brockton’s preliminary election is set for September 19th.

Listen to Audio Version of Story Below:

