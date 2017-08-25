Brockton: Murder Indictment Returned for Woman in Stabbing Death of Boyfriend

A Murder indictment has been handed down for a Brockton woman accused in the stabbing death of her boyfriend.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office says that an indictment was returned against 53-year-old Kirstin Smith for one count of Murder in the death of 52-year-old Scott Benoit.

Brockton Police were dispatched to 65 Maguire Rd. on June 22 around 1 p.m. after receiving a 911 call.

Benoit was found unresponsive inside the residence and later pronounced dead at the scene.

During the course of an investigation undertaken by Brockton Police and State Police Detectives assigned to the

District Attorney’s Office a 7-inch knife, covered in blood, was recovered, along with other evidence from the scene.

A stab wound to the chest was determined to be the preliminary cause of death by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the manner was ruled a homicide.

The District Attorney’s Office says Smith is currently being held without bail and will be arraigned at a later date in Brockton Superior Court.

