Brockton: Night Out for Recovery Hits Home

At Campanelli Stadium, the Brockton Night Out for Recovery was a big hit for many.

The Brockton Rox took on the Seacoast Mavericks in Futures Collegiate League action. Lining the concourse were 24 groups with resources available for those affected by addiction.

“A great night out for people in recovery, people supporting folks in recovery, families that have been impacted by someone struggling with addiction,” said Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter.

Carpenter said four or five years ago, an event like on Monday would have never taken place. But with the stigma of addiction waning, help is much more available.

“I think it’s important that we show that all these folks are working together towards helping people that are struggling,” he said.

Dressed in light blue shirts, one group behind home plate was all smiles. It was the women from the Edwina Martin Recovery House in Brockton.

“We’re all sisters, and I can learn from everyone’s experience,” said Ginger Morris. “We all come from different backgrounds, and we all have our struggles. But our common denominator is our recovery.”

“We’re all trying to reach the same destination,” added her friend, Cherry Clayton.

Both said the program helped them get their lives back on track.

“It has given me not only food and shelter, but it has given me a second chance at life,” said Morris, who is training to help others as a recovery coach. Clayton just got a job after going over five years without one.

Executive Director Judy McDonough said the program has helped 57 women this year, and was started in 1982. She said plans are in the works to open an additional sober house.

“It’s a good experience for me to get out into the community and to be independent,” said Clayton. “I learned that from being at Edwina Martin House.”

Along with the Rox, the event was sponsored by Mayor Carpenter’s Office, the Brockton Area Opioid Abuse Prevention Collaborative, The Champion Plan, EB HOPE, and Plymouth County Outreach.

“I think right now we’re treading water – our numbers are very similar to what they were last year,” said Plymouth County District Attorney, Tim Cruz. “Thank goodness we have so many good groups and agencies that are working to keep everybody safe. I’m confident at the end of the day we’ll get there.”

A contingent of police cars from East Bridgewater to Rochester circled the warning track before the second game of the day started.

The league-leading Rox (29-20) swept both games against the Mavericks, 18-4 and 5-2.

*For more information on the Edwina House, visit EMHouse.org

