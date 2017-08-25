Brockton: Police Arrest Man for Making Threats Toward City Hall

Brockton Police say a man is in custody after making threats toward Brockton City Hall.

Lt. Mark Porcaro tells WATD News that at approximately 11:14 a.m. Friday a man, later identified as 43-year-old Martin Robinson, went to city hall after complaining that he had been kicked out of a tent in a city park.

City officials told him there was little they could do for him and tried to steer him to other services.

Porcaro says Robinson left the building where there was an event taking place outside.

He then allegedly approached the DJ and told him he was going to bomb city hall.

Officers arrived on scene and began a search, at one point searching the area behind the George School, causing a shelter in place order to be given.

However, Robinson was later found on School St., not far from where the original incident took place.

He was arrested on charges of making a false bomb threat, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace. He also had two default warrants.

Porcaro says there is no threat to the public at this time.

