Brockton: Police Arrest Man for Making Threats Toward City Hall

By
Dan McCready
Posted on August 25, 2017Posted in: Local News

Brockton Police say a man is in custody after making threats toward Brockton City Hall.

Lt. Mark Porcaro tells WATD News that at approximately 11:14 a.m. Friday a man, later identified as 43-year-old Martin Robinson, went to city hall after complaining that he had been kicked out of a tent in a city park.

City officials told him there was little they could do for him and tried to steer him to other services.

Porcaro says Robinson left the building where there was an event taking place outside.

He then allegedly approached the DJ and told him he was going to bomb city hall.

Officers arrived on scene and began a search, at one point searching the area behind the George School, causing a shelter in place order to be given.

However, Robinson was later found on School St., not far from where the original incident took place.

He was arrested on charges of making a false bomb threat, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace. He also had two default warrants.

Porcaro says there is no threat to the public at this time.

 

About Dan McCready

Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region. After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications. After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1. Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree. Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford. Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.