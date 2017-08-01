Brockton: Silver Alert Issued for Missing Man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Brockton man.

Charles Pierre was last seen at 6 p.m. Friday at his home located at 55 Marlene Ave. in Brockton.

Pierre is described as a 61-year-old black man, standing six feet tall, bald, and weighing 180 pounds.

He was wearing khaki pants and a light blue shirt and reportedly has no wallet or money with him.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Brockton Police at 508-941-0200.

