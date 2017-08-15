Canton: Proposal to Limit Number of Tobacco Licenses in Town

By
Geoffrey Morrissey
Posted on August 15, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

The Canton Board Of Health is seeking public comment on an ambitious proposal that would limit the number of tobacco license that could be issued.

Our own Geoffrey Morrissey has this.

About Geoffrey Morrissey

Geoffrey Morrissey is the youngest face in the news department at WATD. After a three month internship in the WATD newsroom, Geoffrey stayed on as a writer and production assistant . From a young age, news always interested Geoffrey, and he now strives to make the news understandable, entertaining, and enjoyable to others his age.