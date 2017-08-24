Chicopee: Largest Grand Prize Won by a Single Lottery Ticket in History Sold in Massachusetts

The Massachusetts store that sold the winning Powerball ticket was initially told it sold a $1 million ticket, not the only ticket that won the $758.7 million jackpot.

Mike Donatelli, a spokesman for the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, Massachusetts, says they were told shortly before 8 a.m. that the store had actually sold that ticket. The jackpot is the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.

Donatelli says the founder of the chain, Bob Bolduc, plans to hold news conferences at 10 a.m. and at noon. The store is part of a chain that operates in western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut.

The Chicopee store will receive $50,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery officials had initially said a different store, near Boston, had sold the winning ticket. That store actually sold a ticket that won $1 million.

-A.P. News

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising