Cohasset: New Harbor Cameras Remain Up in the Air

In Cohasset, new surveillance cameras in the harbor remain up in the air while the Board of Selectmen look into how they were placed.

“The cameras went in without a memorandum of understanding signed by the board,” said Paul Schubert, Chair of the Selectmen. “There was verbal commitment from the town, someone in the town gave verbal commitment…and they were put in without the knowledge of us.”

Four cameras were placed in the harbor as part of a statewide port-security grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Town Manager Chris Senior said the miscommunication was his error.

“I talked to members of the community, it was most certainly not the intent. There have been cameras in the harbor for a long time, since I’ve gotten here,” said Senior. “It didn’t raise any particular alarm bells with me, and it should have.”

Kenneth Corson, the Vice-President of the Massachusetts Harbormasters Association also apologized.

“It’s the policy of the Mass. Harbormasters to make sure we have a signed M-O-A,” said Corson. “I don’t know how this happened, but I apologize for that.”

Corson and members from Lan-Tel Communications were on hand to answer questions from the board about the cameras.

“We’re just really looking to provide the tool,” said Corson. “So that you guys can have it to protect your citizens, the property, monitor environmental things. That’s really the goal with this camera system.”

The Harbormasters would share live feeds, with data stored for 30 days. Access to saved data would be up to each individual community.

“We’re not looking to control anything,” said Corson. “Just set a bare minimum standard and then let the community really make the decisions on how they want to use the cameras and the information they obtain while they’re there.”

John Grennon, the Director of Business Development at Lan-Tel Communications, said cameras are currently installed at 12 other locations along the coast. Towns include Marshfield, Scituate, Hull, Weymouth, Quincy, and the City of Boston.

He said the cameras in Cohasset are fixed-position and are not thermal.

“In this round right now, there are no thermal cameras being used,” said Grennon.

“These don’t do that, they are daytime and nighttime cameras only,” he said. “I would say that the identifiable range for the cameras that we’re using, you can see a cell phone or a set of car keys at about 350 to 500 feet.”

The Board of Selectmen will discuss the cameras and will possibly vote to keep them or not at their next meeting.

