Dedham: Trial Date Scheduled in “Puppy Doe” Case

A trial date has been scheduled for a man charged in the “Puppy Doe” case.

Radoslaw Czerkawski, a Polish native, is facing 12 counts of animal cruelty, his trial is set to begin in October at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham.

Quincy Police say he tortured and abused a dog, nicknamed “Puppy Doe” in 2013. The pit bull was found in a park with severe injuries and had to be later euthanized.

Czerkawski has entered a not guilty plea to all charges, saying nearby youths drinking in the park were responsible. His attorney, Larry Tipton, has questioned DNA evidence in the case.

Quincy resident Sandra Lee is among those who have been following the case since it began. She spoke with WATD outside of court on Monday.

“This event – as it was described initially – was the worst case of animal cruelty on record in the State of Massachusetts,” said Lee. “It left a lot of open wounds in the community, it really destroyed a lot of people’s lives in a lot of ways.”

Czerkawski is currently serving time in state prison. In 2015, he was sentenced to 3-5 years after he was accused of taking $130,000 from an elderly woman he was the caretaker of in Quincy. Janina Stock died at the age of 95 of natural causes in August of 2013. Puppy Doe was found at a park near her home that day.

In October of 2016, he entered a guilty plea to eight counts of larceny after he was accused of stealing $4,500 from the St. Lawrence Martyr Parish in New Bedford in 2012. He was sentenced to 3-5 years in prison in that case as well.

“To be able to commit some of the acts that he’s committed – allegedly and proven – there has to be a long rap sheet that we don’t know about,” said Lee. “The community is a safer place with him behind bars.”

Initially the case was set to begin on July 25, but was delayed due to a prosecutor undergoing emergency eye surgery.

Judge Thomas Connors scheduled the trial for October 24. A final pre-trial hearing was scheduled for October 5.

