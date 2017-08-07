Dedham: Trial Date Set in Puppy Doe Case

A trial date has been scheduled for a man charged in the “Puppy Doe” case.

Radoslaw Czerkawski is facing 12 charges of Animal Cruelty at Norfolk County Superior Court.

In 2013…a year-old pit bull mix was found in a Quincy park with fractures, a stab wound, and a split tongue.

Czerkawski has entered a “Not Guilty” plea to all charges…saying nearby youths drinking in the park were responsible.

The case was set to begin on July 25th…but was delayed due to a prosecutor undergoing emergency eye surgery.

His trial date is now scheduled for October 24th. A final pre-trial hearing was scheduled for October 5th.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising