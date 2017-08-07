Dedham: Trial Date Set in Puppy Doe Case

By
Lenny Rowe
Posted on August 7, 2017Posted in: Local News

A trial date has been scheduled for a man charged in the “Puppy Doe” case.

Radoslaw Czerkawski is facing 12 charges of Animal Cruelty at Norfolk County Superior Court.

In 2013…a year-old pit bull mix was found in a Quincy park with fractures, a stab wound, and a split tongue.

Czerkawski has entered a “Not Guilty” plea to all charges…saying nearby youths drinking in the park were responsible.

The case was set to begin on July 25th…but was delayed due to a prosecutor undergoing emergency eye surgery.

His trial date is now scheduled for October 24th. A final pre-trial hearing was scheduled for October 5th.

 

About Lenny Rowe

Lenny Rowe is one of the newest addition to the WATD News team. He grew up in Pembroke and was an intern at WATD in 2012 -- his senior year at Pembroke High School. A 2016 graduate from Suffolk University, Lenny left the City of Boston and now lives in Rockland. Lenny has covered extensive events in news and sports, from the trials of James "Whitey" Bulger and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Outside of WATD, Lenny covers high school sports for The Boston Globe. Lenny can be reached at Lenny.Rowe30@Gmail.com