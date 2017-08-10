Duxbury: Croquet Tournament at King Caesar House

By
Geoffrey Morrissey
Posted on August 10, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News
Photo Credit: Duxburyhistory.org

Photo Credit: Duxburyhistory.org

The Duxbury Rural and Historical Society will be hosting a croquet tournament on Saturday.

That’s society Executive Director Erin McGugh. 

The funs starts at the King Caesar House at 3 p.m. and will wrap up by 7.

Spectators can attend the tournament for $25 and they are encouraged to wear their best “creative whites” attire.

McGugh says that even if you can’t come to the tournament, try to visit a historical house museum before the summer is over.

For more information about the society, or to buy a ticket to watch the croquet tournament, visit duxburyhistory.org.

About Geoffrey Morrissey

Geoffrey Morrissey is the youngest face in the news department at WATD. After a three month internship in the WATD newsroom, Geoffrey stayed on as a writer and production assistant . From a young age, news always interested Geoffrey, and he now strives to make the news understandable, entertaining, and enjoyable to others his age.