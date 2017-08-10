Duxbury: Croquet Tournament at King Caesar House

The Duxbury Rural and Historical Society will be hosting a croquet tournament on Saturday.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Croquet-1.mp3

That’s society Executive Director Erin McGugh.

The funs starts at the King Caesar House at 3 p.m. and will wrap up by 7.

Spectators can attend the tournament for $25 and they are encouraged to wear their best “creative whites” attire.

McGugh says that even if you can’t come to the tournament, try to visit a historical house museum before the summer is over.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Croquet-4.mp3

For more information about the society, or to buy a ticket to watch the croquet tournament, visit duxburyhistory.org.

