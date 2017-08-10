Duxbury: Croquet Tournament at King Caesar House

The Duxbury Rural and Historical Society will be hosting a croquet tournament on Saturday.
That’s society Executive Director Erin McGugh.
The funs starts at the King Caesar House at 3 p.m. and will wrap up by 7.
Spectators can attend the tournament for $25 and they are encouraged to wear their best “creative whites” attire.
McGugh says that even if you can’t come to the tournament, try to visit a historical house museum before the summer is over.
For more information about the society, or to buy a ticket to watch the croquet tournament, visit duxburyhistory.org.
