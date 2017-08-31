Duxbury: Fan Causes Fire at Alden School

Duxbury Fire crews were called to the scene of a fire at the Alden School Wednesday night.

The fire was reported at 8:52 p.m. and officials say it was caused by a plugged in fan.

A cleanup company was brought in to repair the approximately $5,000 in damage the fire caused.

No injuries were reported and school is open today.

