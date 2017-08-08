Duxbury: Fire in 2.5-Story Wood-Framed House

Duxbury firefighters are on the scene of a house fire at 61 Brick Hill Lane in Duxbury.

The 2.5-story wood-framed home was the site of a heavy fire earlier this evening.

The five-person family was not in the home when the fire started.

Their dog was in the house but was rescued by the Duxbury Fire Department.

It is unclear how the fire started, but several neighbors report hearing a loud boom just before the fire started.

WATD has a reporter on the scene and we will bring you more details as soon as we have them.

Photos courtesy Kimberly Binsfield:

