Duxbury: Multiple Towns Respond to a Brush Fire

By
Amy Leonard
Posted on August 24, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

Several fire crews were on the scene of a brush fire in Duxbury. At approximately 2;15 on Wednesday Duxbury Firefighters got a report of a fire off of Cherry Lane near a cranberry bog.

That was Duxbury Fire Chief, Kevin Nord, who says there was a small wooden lean-to style structure at the area where people possibly could have been camping, but there was nobody there when firefighters arrived. Mutual aid was requested from the state, Plymouth and Pembroke including Plymouth tank trucks since there was no water readily available at the scene.

The flames burned deep into the forest floor, so firefighters were on scene for hours making sure all hot spots were out. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

 

