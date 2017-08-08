Duxbury: North Hill Golf Course Bounces Back

Duxbury’s North Hill Country Club is bouncing back after last year’s drought, as well as a years-long lawsuit, impacted golf course operations.

Activity at North Hill Country Club’s golf course is up 15% from last year after the town of Duxbury invested over $200,000 to repair its irrigation system.

Back in 2013, a judge ruled that the country club’s original management, Johnson Golf Management Inc., was wrongfully driven away from its business due to a faulty contract. The town of Duxbury was ordered to pay $600,000 in damages to the original managers.

Recreation Director Gordon Cushing confirms that, despite the town vowing to appeal the ruling, the settlements have been paid for by the town, and Johnson Golf Management has returned to run North Hill County Club and he says they’re doing “a fantastic job up there.”

