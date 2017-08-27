Duxbury: One Hospitalized After Route 3 Crash

One person was hospitalized following a crash on Route 3 South in Duxbury, south of Exit 12.

State Police say that crash took place around 11:20 p.m. and was a single vehicle rollover crash involving a 2005 Ford Excursion.

Fire officials say the victim was ejected approx 100 ft.

The driver, identified as a 30-year-old man from Duxbury, was transported to the South Shore Hospital, their name and medical condition hasn’t been released.

