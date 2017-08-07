E. Bridgewater: Monday Morning Crash Injures Four People

A late morning crash on Route 18 in East Bridgewater has left four people with injuries.

Police say the crash occurred at 11:46 a.m. outside of 611 North Bedford St.

Upon arrival, crews found a sedan that had struck four other vehicles before it struck trees and a stone wall before striking the house and a fifth parked car in the driveway eventually coming to a rest directly in front of the home.

The driver, 29-year-old Richard Chermesino, was taken to South Shore Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Three other people, including the drivers of two of the vehicles that were struck and a passenger in one of the vehicles, were hospitalized with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Police say that the investigation so far indicates that, prior to the prior to the crash, the vehicle was moving at a very high rate of speed, upwards of 100 mph.

There was damage to the exterior of the house and significant damage to the grounds, including the landscaping and stone retaining wall but the house didn’t sustain serious damage.

The incident is being investigated by the East Bridgewater Police Department.

