Foxboro: New England Revolution Honor Abington Woman for Her Fundraising Efforts

By
Amy Leonard
Posted on August 15, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

The New England Revolution have recognized an Abington woman for her above and beyond fundraising efforts after her husband, and father of three, was killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Christie Coombs started the Jeffrey Coombs Memorial Foundation in 2001 as a way to help other families who find themselves in a suddenly difficult situation due to death or illness.

WATD’s Amy Leonard files this report:

 

 

The Jeffrey Coombs Memorial Foundation road race, walk and family day is September 10th, for more information you can visit jeffcoombsfund.org.

 

Photo Credit: jeffcoombsfund.org

Photo Credit: jeffcoombsfund.org

