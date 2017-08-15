Foxboro: New England Revolution Honor Abington Woman for Her Fundraising Efforts

The New England Revolution have recognized an Abington woman for her above and beyond fundraising efforts after her husband, and father of three, was killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Christie Coombs started the Jeffrey Coombs Memorial Foundation in 2001 as a way to help other families who find themselves in a suddenly difficult situation due to death or illness.

WATD’s Amy Leonard files this report:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/8-14-17-Christie-Coombs-9-11-17-road-race.mp3

The Jeffrey Coombs Memorial Foundation road race, walk and family day is September 10th, for more information you can visit jeffcoombsfund.org.

