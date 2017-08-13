Golf News: August 17th SSMN “Goldie Bounce Golf” Dell Technologies Championship Tix Giveaway!

Coming up Thursday, August 17th “Goldie Bounce Golf” on 95.9 WATD’s The South Shore’s Morning News at 8:40am! Goldie’s talkin’ 2017 PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup and the upcoming Dell Technologies Championship with Championship Director Rich Brady

The Dell Technologies Championship (former Deutsche Bank Championship) is contested over Labor Day Weekend, August 30th thru September 4th, at the TPC Boston in Norton. It’s the second event outta four in the PGA TOUR FedEx Cup playoff schedule

For the 15th consecutive year, the Top 100 PGA TOUR players on the FedEx Cup Points Standings will be in the Boston area over Labor Day Weekend. Defending champ for the second time is 2016 FedEx Cup winner Rory McIlroy. This family friendly 72 hole stroke play event has a total purse of $8,750.000.00 million with winner’s share $1,530,000.00

Dell Tech Champ Defending Champion Rory McIlroy

New Title Sponsor, long-time tournament supporter and Founders Club partner, EMC (now Dell EMC, a part of Dell Technologies) has deep local roots, employing over 9,000 people here in Massachusetts, cites Bill Scannell, President of Enterprise Sales at Dell/EMC

Local charities benefitting from the Dell Technologies Championship include the Boys and Girls Club of Boston, the Boys and Girls Club of Dorchester and Massachusetts General Hospital

Dell Technologies is bringin’ virtual reality to the event with the implementation of the Dell Technologies Fan Experience Tent where fans can beat the heat, strap on a pair of 3-D goggles and play an array of golf games and interactive activities, fun for all ages and much like the TopGolf Experience

Dell Technologies Fan Experience Tent

Ticket Giveaway!

During the broadcast, we’re givin’ away a Four Pack of HarborOne Champions Club “Good Any Day” tickets to the 2017 Dell Technologies Championship to one lucky listener!

View from the HarborOne Champions Club

HarborOne Champions Club: In its new location, the HarborOne Champions Club provides perfect views of the 17 tee and 18 Green. This upgraded venue includes a climate-controlled tent, outdoor, stadium-style seating, private executive restrooms and deluxe food and beverage options for purchase

2017 Dell Technologies Championship

Where: TPC Boston, Norton, MA ~ Click here for Directions

When: Wednesday, August 30th thru Labor Day Monday, September 4th

Highlights: Arnie’s March Boston Saturday, August 26th, Wednesday, August 30th Practice Rounds ~ free admission! Official Pro~Am Thursday, August 31st, Dell Technologies Fan Experience Tent, Labor Day Monday finish

Purchase Tickets: Go to DellTechnologiesChampionship.com or phone at 1-800-404-7887

*** Listen online at 959watd.com/streaming for your chance to call in at 781-837-4900 when prompted and #WIN!

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising