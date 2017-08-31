Hanover: Unique Exhibit Focuses on Marijuana Myths

A unique exhibit at the Hanover mall that focuses on debunking myths about marijuana is officially open.

Wednesday morning several local officials attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the interactive and educational exhibit called “Weeding Through the Myths” including District Attorney Tim Cruz:

The display features activities that tests your knowledge about marijuana slang, use and paraphernalia

Cruz says the exhibit comes at a crucial time with the opioid epidemic and the legalization of recreational marijuana

This exhibit is possible due to the collaborative efforts of South Shore Hospital and the District Attorney’s Office and will be at the Hanover Mall for one month.

“Weeding Through The Myths” will be open to the public Mondays and Wednesdays from 5–7 p.m Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. and Saturdays from 1–3 p.m.

 

 

