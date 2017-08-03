Hingham: Search Coming Soon for Navy Ammo Along Bare Cove Park

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the search will soon be on in Hingham and Weymouth for discarded munitions.

Currently Bare Cove Park in Hingham and Great Esker Park in Weymouth sit atop the site of the former Hingham Naval Ammo Depot.

Paula Henderson from the Army Corps of Engineers told WATD that the 991-acre site is “low-risk.”

“There is no cause for alarm at all,” said Henderson. “The reason that we’re coming here now and not earlier, is that our high-risk sites have been evaluated.”

According to the Army Corps of Engineers, the Hingham Naval Ammo Depot was originally built in 1909, and was closed in 1960.

“It was an important site for supplying the North-Atlantic fleet during World War I and II,” said Henderson. “A great deal of ammunition was shipped here by rail, loaded from piers onto barges, and taken out to the larger ships.”

With updated technology, Henderson said they can better search for objects.

Fieldwork is scheduled to begin in September, and would continue into December. A report with recommendations is due in the Spring/Summer of 2018.

“We’ll start off by collecting data to determine in the sub-surface if there are any metallic items,” said Layne Young, the project manager. “Then we’ll go back and investigate those specific anomalies to determine what they are.”

Young works for Texas company, Pika-Pirnie Jv, LLC – which was tasked with the cleanup.

In areas where digging were to occur, Young said safety zones of over 300 feet would be set up.

Young was not sure if road closures along Route 3A would be needed. He said if they were, they would work with officials to minimize the impact.

Given the history of the site, Henderson told people to be careful if they think they found a munition.

In those cases, she says pay attention to the three “R’s.”

Recognize – The item you found could be dangerous.

Retreat – Leave the item where it is. Do not touch it and leave the area.

Report – Call 911 immediately and report what you found.

“Certainly do not pick it up, it’s not something to take home as a souvenir at all,” said Henderson. “You don’t know if it is still dangerous.”

