Kingston: National Night Out Held

Kingston held their 34th annual National Night Out this week to help bring the community closer together.

WATDs David Cedrone was there and files this audio report:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/vcedrone1-8-2-2017.mp3

