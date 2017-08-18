Kingston: NHL Coach Brings the Stanley Cup to The Bog

After NHL head coach Mike Sullivan guided the Pittsburgh Penguins to a second straight Stanley Cup, the trophy was bound to return back to his native Massachusetts for his day with the Cup. Among the stops? The Bog Ice Arena in Kingston.

“This rink is where my kids grew up playing. I’ve spent a lot of time at this rink coaching kids over the years, and coaching my own kids,” said Sullivan, a Marshfield native.

“It’s so much fun for me to see the young, youth players come in and get an opportunity to see it up close and personal.”

People got to take pictures with the Stanley Cup, and meet with Sullivan.

“It’s pretty amazing,” said Kate Flynn, a 13-year-old hockey star from Norwell.

“It’s pretty sweet,” said Chris Dirado from Carver. “I’ve been hoping to see it up close and personal for my whole life.”

As part of the celebration, donations were collected for Christopher’s Kitchen, a charity in Pittsburgh.

“It’s a charity that essentially pays for hot meals and drinks for the families of kids that are placed in long-term care at the Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh,” said Sullivan’s daughter, Kiley Sullivan. “Because all of their focus on the one child that’s in the hospital, and a lot of times their siblings or parents go without anything. The charity makes sure that they’re covered.”

For Mike Sullivan, it’s among the ways to give back using the sport of hockey.

“I don’t know if I can put it into words. It’s just been part of my life since I was a kid. I’ve been so fortunate to have the opportunity to play the game at the highest level, and now coach the game at the highest level,” said Sullivan. “It’s provided a livelihood for me and my family, it’s given me an opportunity to do something that I love.”

