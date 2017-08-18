Kingston: NHL Coach Brings the Stanley Cup to The Bog

By
Lenny Rowe
Posted on August 18, 2017Posted in: Local News

After NHL head coach Mike Sullivan guided the Pittsburgh Penguins to a second straight Stanley Cup, the trophy was bound to return back to his native Massachusetts for his day with the Cup. Among the stops? The Bog Ice Arena in Kingston.

“This rink is where my kids grew up playing. I’ve spent a lot of time at this rink coaching kids over the years, and coaching my own kids,” said Sullivan, a Marshfield native.

“It’s so much fun for me to see the young, youth players come in and get an opportunity to see it up close and personal.”

People got to take pictures with the Stanley Cup, and meet with Sullivan.

“It’s pretty amazing,” said Kate Flynn, a 13-year-old hockey star from Norwell.

“It’s pretty sweet,” said Chris Dirado from Carver. “I’ve been hoping to see it up close and personal for my whole life.”

As part of the celebration, donations were collected for Christopher’s Kitchen, a charity in Pittsburgh.

“It’s a charity that essentially pays for hot meals and drinks for the families of kids that are placed in long-term care at the Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh,” said Sullivan’s daughter, Kiley Sullivan. “Because all of their focus on the one child that’s in the hospital, and a lot of times their siblings or parents go without anything. The charity makes sure that they’re covered.”

For Mike Sullivan, it’s among the ways to give back using the sport of hockey.

“I don’t know if I can put it into words. It’s just been part of my life since I was a kid. I’ve been so fortunate to have the opportunity to play the game at the highest level, and now coach the game at the highest level,” said Sullivan. “It’s provided a livelihood for me and my family, it’s given me an opportunity to do something that I love.”

From right: Six-year-old Liam Carrick, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan, four-year-old Declan Carrick, and two-year-old Finnegan Carrick of Milton. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

From right: Six-year-old Liam Carrick, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan, four-year-old Declan Carrick, and two-year-old Finnegan Carrick of Milton. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan and Jon Neal of the Kingston Police Department. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan and Jon Neal of the Kingston Police Department. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Sergeant R. Scott Morgan (left) and Officer Steve Berna of the Kingston Police Department. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Sergeant R. Scott Morgan (left) and Officer Steve Berna of the Kingston Police Department. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Roughly 150 people lined up to see the Stanley Cup. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Roughly 150 people lined up to see the Stanley Cup. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

The Stanley Cup in it's natural habitat, a hockey rink. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

The Stanley Cup in it’s natural habitat, a hockey rink. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Head coach Mike Sullivan arrives with the Stanley Cup. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Head coach Mike Sullivan arrives with the Stanley Cup. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

From right: Ten-year-old Caitlin Hussey of Duxbury, ten-year-old Emily Coughlin of Marshfield, and head coach Mike Sullivan. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

From right: Ten-year-old Caitlin Hussey of Duxbury, ten-year-old Emily Coughlin of Marshfield, and head coach Mike Sullivan. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan and ten-year-old Stella Beaudry of Scituate. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan and ten-year-old Stella Beaudry of Scituate. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Mike Sullivan and 8-year-old Allie Condon (front) and 11-year-old Erin Condon of Hanover. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Mike Sullivan and 8-year-old Allie Condon (front) and 11-year-old Erin Condon of Hanover. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

From left: Penguins coach Mike Sullivan with Colin Blake and John Blake of Canton. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

From left: Penguins coach Mike Sullivan with Colin and John Blake (right) of Canton. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About Lenny Rowe

Lenny Rowe is one of the newest addition to the WATD News team. He grew up in Pembroke and was an intern at WATD in 2012 -- his senior year at Pembroke High School. A 2016 graduate from Suffolk University, Lenny left the City of Boston and now lives in Rockland. Lenny has covered extensive events in news and sports, from the trials of James "Whitey" Bulger and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Outside of WATD, Lenny covers high school sports for The Boston Globe. Lenny can be reached at Lenny.Rowe30@Gmail.com