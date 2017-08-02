Kingston: Silver Alert Issued for 84-Year-Old Man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Kingston man.

Police say 84-year-old Robert Toner left his residence around 5 a.m. Tuesday and was driving a grey 2011 Hyundai Tucson with Massachusetts plates 710F.

The vehicle has a scrape on the passenger side front bumper.

Toner’s vehicle was spotted on I-495 in Franklin and reported as driving erratically.

He’s described as a 6’1 white man, with grey hair and green eyes, and weighing 225 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue and white striped Ralph Lauren Polo shirt, black sweatpants, grey sneakers, a gold and silver Rolex watch, and a gold wedding band.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Kingston Police at 781-585-0523.

