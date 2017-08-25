MA: Financial Advice for Lottery Winners

Winning Powerball sounds great, but managing that new found wealth is just as important.

The $758 million Powerball jackpot was claimed on Thursday by 53-year-old Mavis Wanczyk of Chicopee.

Now that she has the jackpot, Chris Letendre, of Cape Retirement Wealth Advisors and host of Wealth Works on WATD, says she needs to find a financial advisor, specifically a fiduciary advisor.

While Wanczyk claimed her prize publicly Chris Letendre, a Retirement Planner with Cape Retirement Wealth Advisors and host of Wealth Works on WATD says it’s usually better to be anonymous.

And how does one go about claiming a lottery prize anonymously in Massachusetts?

Wanczyk chose to accept a lump sum payment of $480 million, or $336 million after taxes, something Letendre says he’d recommend.

Thursday’s drawing is the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.

