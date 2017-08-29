MA: Gas Prices Up 2 Cents this Week, Future Stability Uncertain

The price of gasoline in Massachusetts is up two cents this week.

AAA Northeast said Monday its latest weekly survey found self-serve, regular selling for an average of $2.26 per gallon. That’s 11 cents below the national average of $2.37.

AAA found regular selling for as low as $2.11 and as high as $2.39 per gallon.

A year ago at this time, the average price was $2.11 in the Bay State.

AAA officials say that in spite of the havoc wreaked on Gulf Coast oil refineries by Hurricane Harvey, gas prices in the Northeast have remained relatively stable since Friday. Whether that stability will continue depends on how quickly refineries are able to resume normal production.

- A.P. News

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising