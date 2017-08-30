MA: Phone Scammers Upping Their Game

It’s seems that phone scammers are upping the number of calls and the consequences of what they say will happen if you don’t comply with their threats.
Christine James has this:
____________________________
Okay, so I’m used to the scam calls on my home landline, even the ones where the caller ID says I’m calling myself. I either ignore them or hangup immediately. Now, the scammers are calling me on my cell phone, and sometimes in a busy news room, I may pick up a number I don’t recognize.
Hmmm…a threat and a thank-you….I called the Marshfield Police Chief, Phil Tavares…
Chief Tavares says most of these ROBO calls, which have increased in recent months, are generated overseas and run the gamut from phony IRS calls, arrest warrants, kidnapping scams and even decreasing your electric bill.
