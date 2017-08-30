MA: Phone Scammers Upping Their Game

It’s seems that phone scammers are upping the number of calls and the consequences of what they say will happen if you don’t comply with their threats.

Christine James has this:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/v-phone-scams-.mp3

____________________________

Okay, so I’m used to the scam calls on my home landline, even the ones where the caller ID says I’m calling myself. I either ignore them or hangup immediately. Now, the scammers are calling me on my cell phone, and sometimes in a busy news room, I may pick up a number I don’t recognize.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/FAKE-CALLER-3-.mp3

Hmmm…a threat and a thank-you….I called the Marshfield Police Chief, Phil Tavares…

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/FAKE-CALLER-4-.mp3

Chief Tavares says most of these ROBO calls, which have increased in recent months, are generated overseas and run the gamut from phony IRS calls, arrest warrants, kidnapping scams and even decreasing your electric bill.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/FAKE-CALLER-6-.mp3

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising