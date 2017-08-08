Marshfield: Changes Coming to Fairground Parking

Ahead of the Marshfield Fair, changes are coming to parking near the fairground.

Marshfield Police Officer Kevin Feyler from the Traffic and Safety Department said the changes are in response to complaints received after the Levitate Arts and Music Festival.

New Street will now be closed to through-traffic during major events, with a detail officer on duty. Organizers of events will have to set up port-a-pottys, and a closer eye will be kept on parking at the ball fields to minimize damage.

“The amount of people who came, the infrastructure wasn’t able to handle the parking. After a while, people just took it upon themselves to park on side streets, neighbors’ yards, and the side of [Route 3A],” said Feyler. “…some people just took advantage and pulled the stakes out parked on the infield of the ball fields and caused some damage.”

He said neighbors on New Street reported people were parked in their driveways and their lawns. Public urination is also an issue during big events.

“I’m not trying to pick on Levitate, but that was our last big event,” said Feyler. “But to have people urinating on the side of the road and people have to view that from their house, that’s not a comfortable situation. So we’re going to have [future events] put port-a-pottys.”

After hearing the concerns from Feyler and a resident on New Street, the Board of Selectmen unanimously voted to add the new points to their fairground parking regulations.

