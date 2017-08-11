Marshfield: Charter Review Committee Helping Define Open Positions in Town

The Marshfield Charter Review Committee is working to outline vacant roles in town that would help make the town government more efficient.

Charter Review Committee Chair Bill Bowers explains:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/MARSHCRCFDTA3.mp3

Chairman Bowers also says the Town Administrator role could morph into that of a Town Manager:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/MARSHCRCFDTA4.mp3

According to the Charter, the Board of Selectmen have the authority in appointing the new Town Administrator; the new Town Administrator would have the authority in selecting the Finance Director.

The Marshfield Charter Review Committee will have its next meeting with the head of the Planning Board on August 24 in the Selectmen’s Hearing Room in Marshfield Town Hall.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising