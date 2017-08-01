Marshfield: DPW Member Accusing Financial Team of Overcharging Enterprise Fund Users

A member of the Marshfield Department of Public Works is accusing the town’s financial team of overcharging enterprise fund users, which could send water, sewer, and trash fees skyrocketing.

DPW Member John Cusick explains his Monday night presentation in a nutshell:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/DPWMARSHTROUBLE1.mp3

Cusick has broken away from the rest of the DPW members by giving his presentation. When asked about the overcharges and the possibility of higher fees for ratepayers, DPW Chairman John Vallier responded with this:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/DPWMARSHTROUBLE2.mp3

Cusick admitted during the presentation that he felt “iced out” by the rest of the DPW on the matter, and would create another citizen’s petition to set up another public meeting to produce more information about the overcharges, if necessary.

The Marshfield DPW will be meeting once more during this summer season, on a yet-to-be-determined date in August.

The following comment was sent to the WATD newsroom by Marshfield Board of Public Works Vice Chairman Stephen Robbins after Monday night’s meeting:

“Tonight I was asked to attend a Special Meeting requested by fellow Board of Public Works member, John Cusick. Mr. Cusick presented the Board with the very same information that the Board of Public Works has had for two years concerning charges that were allegedly improperly allocated to the Department of Public Works. This was information generated by the staff of the Department and not Mr. Cusick. There was no new information and the same information was used by the Board of Public Works and the Board of Selectmen to update the Town’s former indirect cost policy at substantial expense and arrive at a mutually acceptable solution opposed by Mr. Cusick designed to recapture some expenses that all parties agreed should not have been fairly allocated to the Department of Public Works. Mr. Cusick is wrong to claim that anything was falsified and knows well that prior indirect cost policies were based on estimates and percentages which were never intended to follow actual costs. As a former Selectmen and current member of the Board of Public Works member with specific involvement in these matters, I reject the claim that the Department is a private business independent of the Town when in fact it’s an integral and important department of the Town. I also continue to support the new indirect policy because accounting for expenses most accurately is the right thing to do. I for one intend to move forward and not backward like the majority of the Board of Public Works and the entire Board of Selectmen and end the isolation and divisiveness favored by Mr. Cusick.”

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising