Marshfield: Fate of Historic Pratt House Under Discussion

The historic Pratt House, located at 172 South River Street in Marshfield, hangs in the balance.

The town purchased the house from the Pratt family in 2012. Five years on, the debate for demolition versus preservation continues.

At Tuesday night’s Historical Commission meeting, members declared the property “historically significant”, which means any town representative proposing demolition can’t touch the property for at least one year.

Although the Historical Commission cannot yet determine the Pratt House’s final outcome, Chairman Otis Carney says the home is far from a lost cause, but any potential buyers would have to put in a lot of work:

“The house was not in great shape in 2012 and nothing has been done to preserve it so it has deteriorated even further and they’ve allowed a lot of the growth around it to climb all over the house and so forth. The location is great, there is a stream that flows through there and the barn is still in pretty good condition. But, it needs septic, wiring and heat- everything will need to be replaced,” said Carney.

If the Pratt House demolition is approved a year from now, the property’s barn could end up at the Marshfield Fair.

Town representatives seeking to demolish the Pratt House still have time to make their case at the Historical Commission’s next hearing, on Tuesday, September 5th.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising