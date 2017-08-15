Marshfield: Intersection of Rt. 139 and 3A Closed Wednesday Night for Repairs

An announcement from Marshfield Board of Public Works Superintendent Thomas Reynolds: the intersection between routes 3-A and 139 will be temporarily shut down tomorrow (Wednesday) night.

Superintendent Reynolds says there will be a number of detours tomorrow night:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/MARSHROADSCLOSED2.mp3

Plenty of signage and police details will be on hand to help re-direct traffic.

The intersection will be closed tomorrow night from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

