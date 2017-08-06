Marshfield: “Jaws” on the Harbor Draws Hundreds

Hundreds of people gathered at the Harbor Park in Marshfield for a showing of the movie “Jaws.”

The event was organized by Marshfield Kiwanis and the Molly Fitzgerald Memorial Fund.

“It was a hoot having “Jaws” on the ocean,” said Molly Fund President, Jim Fitzgerald. “It was great.”

Fitzgerald estimated 300 people came out to see the movie, which was complete with popcorn and mock signs from the set. Warnings of “No Swimming” were heeded as the sun set over the park.

“I think it’s awesome. It’s great to be outside,” said Michelle Joyce. “The kids are excited.”

“It was fun,” said 11-year-old Declan Tangney of Marshfield.

Despite the threat of sharks, Tangney was asked if he’d ever go back into the water.

“Well sure, why not,” said Tangney.

Caelan McNiff of Plymouth won’t be deterred from swimming as well. He said he enjoyed the show.

“It was pretty cool,” said McNiff.

Nate Freeland and some friends heard about the event on social media, and travelled from Cotuit for the show.

“It was good, I think everybody liked it,” said Freeland. “I think events like this are great for the community to come out to.”

Next week, the Molly Fund will hold a similar event at the new Boys and Girls Club pool.

On Friday, August 10, swimming will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The movie “Finding Dory” will be shown after.

The movie started just after the sun went down. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Steve Robbins, the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Public Works, found trouble at the park. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

An estimated 300 people attended the showing. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

A deliberate mutilation of a public service message. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

