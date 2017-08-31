Marshfield: Live Radio Plays Over the Airways at TIC

Tonight the Talking Information Center, or T I C, will continue their series of live radio plays with “The Lottery” by Shirley Jackson.

These plays are put on by talented volunteers who practice during the weeks leading up to the live performance.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RadioTheatre2.mp3

That’s a sampling of when they performed the famous radio thriller called “Sorry wrong number” about a woman who got connected to a wrong number and overheard plans of a murder.

Executive Director, Jim Bunnell, says he is thrilled to be able to offer this new kind of programming to their blind or print- impaired listeners.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RadioTheatre4.mp3

“The Lottery” will be performed tonight at 7:00 and streamed live on their website www.ticnetwork.org

It can also be listened to on many different AM stations that are listed on their website.

