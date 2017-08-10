Marshfield: Modifications to Bridle Path Article

Members of the Marshfield Trails Committee are modifying their proposal for an article that was withdrawn from last year’s Town Meeting.

The new proposal concerns Bridle Path, the abandoned rail bed behind CVS in downtown Marshfield whose trail leads to South River and Station Streets. Trails Committee member Ned Bangs shares some of the amenities the committee hopes to add:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/BRIDLEPATHST1.mp3

The Trails Committee will need funds for the kiosks and other trail amenities to be approved at Town Meeting, either this fall or next spring. The Marshfield Town Meeting warrant for this fall closes on August 17.

