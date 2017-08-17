Marshfield: Multiple Fair Admission Discounts Available

The Marshfield Fair opens Friday and there are many specials and deals offered that you can get you in. Buying pre-sale tickets to the fair is just one of the ways you can save money and enjoy the fair. President of the Marshfield Agriculture and Horticulture Society, Leonard LaForest, says you can purchase your pre-sale tickets for $7 opposed to $10 at the fairgrounds office but hurry because it ends tonight at 6 PM. The fair has also partnered with Walgreens to offer a mega-pass that includes admission and a wrist band, for weekdays it costs $35 and for weekends $40. The Walgreens special also ends at 6 PM tonight. Other discounts include three different free admission days. Marshfield Residents Day is Friday, Senior Citizens Day is Tuesday and Plymouth County 4-H Members day is Wednesday.

For more information visit marshfieldfair.org

