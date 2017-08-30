Marshfield: Rep. Keating Speaks with WATD on Current Issues

By
Geoffrey Morrissey
Posted on August 30, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

At. Sen Elizabeth Warren’s Town Hall Meeting in Marshfield, Rep. Bill Keating spoke with WATD’s Geoffrey Morrissey about the Congressional Recess, US Foreign Policy, and The Opiate Crisis.

Listen to the full interview here:

bill keating

 

 

About Geoffrey Morrissey

Geoffrey Morrissey is the youngest face in the news department at WATD. After a three month internship in the WATD newsroom, Geoffrey stayed on as a writer and production assistant . From a young age, news always interested Geoffrey, and he now strives to make the news understandable, entertaining, and enjoyable to others his age.