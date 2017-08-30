Marshfield: Rep. Keating Speaks with WATD on Current Issues

At. Sen Elizabeth Warren’s Town Hall Meeting in Marshfield, Rep. Bill Keating spoke with WATD’s Geoffrey Morrissey about the Congressional Recess, US Foreign Policy, and The Opiate Crisis.

Listen to the full interview here:

