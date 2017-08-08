Marshfield: Search Committee Formed for New Town Administrator

In Marshfield, the search committee for a new Town Administrator has been formed.

Town Administrator Rocco Longo previously announced he would be retiring in February.

The seven-member committee will include HR Director Caroline LaCroix, Labor Counsel John Clifford, Town Counsel Robert Galvin, Fire Chief William Hocking, Police Chief Phil Tavares, Chris Rohland from the Capital Budget Committee, and Elizabeth Zimmer from the Charter Review Commission.

“I know that this is an important matter for the residents of the Town Marshfield,” said LaCroix. “I appreciate the opportunity to provide this information on behalf of the Board of Selectmen.”

LaCroix said an organizational meeting will take place on August 8 for the new committee. Their deadline for applicants interested in the Town Administrator position will be on Friday, August 18.

“Once we go into deliberation and interview candidates, we will go into executive session,” said LaCroix. “Once that process is concluded and we’ve made recommendations, I will present the names to the Board of Selectmen during their regular meeting.”

The organizational meeting for the committee takes place at 5 p.m. on August 8 at the Marshfield Town Hall.

