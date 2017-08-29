Marshfield: Senator Warren and Congressman Keating Comment on War in Afghanistan

After visiting Pakistan and Afghanistan this Summer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she is skeptical of the President’s plan to win the war in Afghanistan

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Afghan-1.mp3

Congressman Bill Keating doesn’t see the president’s plan to send more troops in to the region as a shift in strategy.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Afghan-6.mp3

Both Sen. Warren and Congressman Keating made these comments to WATD during a town hall for the Senator in Marshfield.

Listen to Story Below:

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising