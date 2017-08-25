Marshfield: Senator Warren Visits Middle School for Town Hall Discussion

By
Geoffrey Morrissey
Posted on August 25, 2017Posted in: Local News

Before her town hall at the Furnace Brook Middle School, our Geoffrey Morrissey spoke with Massachusetts Senior Senator Elizabeth Warren about her trip to the South Shore, the opiate crisis and a recent visit to Afghanistan:

